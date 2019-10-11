MOULTON — The Lawrence County Library was awarded a $20,000 federal grant to expand its large-print collection, the library’s director said.
Rex Bain said the county’s aging population played a key role in the securing the grant.
“The 2018 estimated U.S. census reports the population of Lawrence County 65 years and older is 18.2%, while the same population is only 16.5% for the state,” Bain said. “According to the library’s fiscal year 2018 circulation statistics, large-print items were checked out by 16.6% of active patrons while large-print only comprised 7% of our collection.”
He said the grant is based on the condition the library meets the award amount with an additional $5,000, or 25% more than the grant reimburses.
Bain said since 2013 when he joined the library staff, the library has received about $101,000 through Library Sciences and Technology Act grants. He said the Alabama Public Library Service awarded the library the $20,000 grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.