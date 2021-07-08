MOULTON — Lawrence County residents can now have free access to Gale LegalForms, an online collection of legal forms, through the Lawrence County Public Library, according to Rex Bain, library director.
With access to the forms, residents can better understand common legal procedures, he said.
“Gale LegalForms delivers real-world legal information to residents in usable and customizable formats, and simplifies common law transactions,” he said. “This database will help library users take greater control over their legal affairs.”
Users can locate the appropriate form by using the homepage links, download the form and plug in their information.
Lawrence County residents can access LegalForms on any device by visiting the library’s website myLCPL.org and selecting the Alabama Virtual Library (AVL) tab.
