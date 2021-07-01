MOULTON — The Lawrence County Public Library’s summer self-reading program begins Tuesday and will run through July 30 and feature drawings for free gifts, according to library director Rex Bain.
He said the program will allow the children grades 2-12 to read what they desire without any planned face-to-face programs. The programs’ theme is Tails & Tales. He said, because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, the library hopes to bring in-person programs next year.
Drawings will be for Kindle Fires and/or iPads.
The prizes and books in the program are made possible from the Lawrence County United Way and the Friends of the Lawrence County Library, Bain said.
For more details on the summer programs, visit lawrencecpl.org or call 256-974-0883.
Bain said the programs are subject to cancellation or postponement because of COVID-19.
