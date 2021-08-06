MOULTON — The Lawrence County Public Library has extended its closure because of staffing issues related to COVID-19 from last week to Aug. 16 tentatively, according to Rex Bain, executive director of the library.
“After consulting with the board chair of the library, the decision was made to set a tentative reopening date of Aug. 16,” he said. He said the staff will open the doors at noon.
“Any fines that accrue during this closure will be waived and due dates will be adjusted,” he said in a news release.
He said the Wifi remains accessible from the parking lot during the closure. The digital library, Camellia Net, is available for use by visiting myLCPL.org and clicking on the “Downloadable Books” tab, Bain added.
