A Lawrence County man died in a weekend accident when the car he was driving ran off the road and struck a tree, authorities said.
State troopers said Howard Dwight Masterson, 54, of Town Creek, was killed when the 1968 Ford Mustang he was driving left Lawrence County 236 between Wolf Springs and Hatton about 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
Coroner Scott Norwood said Masterson died of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m. He said Masterson’s dog was in the car and also was killed.
Troopers said Masterson was not wearing a seat belt and an investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.