TOWN CREEK — A 30-year-old Lawrence County man died in an area hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning, Lawrence County authorities said.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office reported Akeem Montez Koger of the Red Bank community was shot at a residence on Lawrence County 268, north of Town Creek, about 2:50 a.m.
Koger was transported by private vehicle to Helen Keller Hospital in Tuscumbia, where he died.
Lawrence authorities said they are questioning possible witnesses. No motive is known, and the investigation is continuing, the Sheriff's Office said.
Koger was a graduate of Hazlewood High School.
