MOULTON — Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders will discuss concerns about criminal activity in the Langtown community at Pilgrim Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The public is invited to attend.
Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin also will address the group.
“We’ll discuss the recent burglaries and thefts in the area,” Sanders said. “It’s part of a drug problem and we’ve got a drug problem everywhere in the country.”
He said limited resources and a lack of personnel prevent him from having more patrol officers on the road, especially at night.
