MOULTON — The Lawrence County, Limestone County and Morgan County school systems will delay opening two hours on Thursday morning because of the possibility of road hazards caused by storms that began today.
Area Emergency Management Agency officials reported no significant damage from winds and rain from the first two waves of storms that passed through this afternoon. Lawrence County EMA Director Chris Waldrep said a couple of trees fell on Lawrence County Road 150 near Lawrence County 314 in the Red Bank community, just south of Wheeler Dam, about noon today.
The county remained under a tornado watch for most of the day, Waldrep said.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jennifer Saari said wind gusts up to 25 mph will linger Thursday with a high about 60 under partly sunny skies.
Friday’s high will reach in the mid-50s and a low about 40 degrees.
“The weekend will be pleasant with temperatures in the 60s and sunshine,” she said.
