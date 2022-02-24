A nurse for the Lawrence County Jail was honored Thursday for saving the life of a man who had quit breathing while being processed into the jail in January.
Sheriff Max Sanders presented nurse Lisa Terry with a medal and a certificate of appreciation.
On Jan. 13, Terry administered CPR to reestablish a pulse in the man. The sheriff said a jailer and fellow arrestee assisted in the life-saving procedure. The man was transported to the hospital for observation, the sheriff said.
The man is believed to have ingested unknown narcotics before his arrest.
