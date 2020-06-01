MOULTON — The Lawrence County Public Library is tentatively scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday with modifications to services and access because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Director Rex Bain. All patrons are required to wear face coverings to enter the building.
He said the children’s library room won’t reopen as the room is designated as the book quarantine area for the time being. “Returned items must be quarantined for no less than 72 hours,” Bain said in a written statement.
The library will be limited to no more than 15 non-staff members at a time. If there are more than 15 visitors, a line will be formed outside and individuals will be allowed inside once others finish using the library.
Patrons will not be able to check out more than five items including no more than two videos at a time.
Bain the said the library will limit its hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. He said senior patrons only will have access to the library from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.
The library’s public Wi-Fi will be accessible from the parking lot and will not be available in the library. Public restrooms in the library will be closed until further notice.
