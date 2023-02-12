MOULTON — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is increasing hazardous pay for its full-time certified officers by $400 a month because the department has six openings it can’t fill.
At Friday’s County Commission meeting, the commissioners voted 5-0 to approve boosting the hazardous pay per officer from $200 to $600 a month.
At a work session last week, Sheriff Max Sanders said his department continues to lose officers to Moulton and Trinity, which pay more.
Starting pay for full-time officers at the Sheriff’s Office is $14.16 an hour, according to Chief Deputy Brian Covington. Top-out pay is $18.13 an hour, he said.
“We’re down six positions and that extra hazardous pay money will come from the money that would pay three of those officers,” Covington said.
At the beginning of the fiscal year in October, the County Commission gave the sheriff three additional deputy positions, “but we haven’t been able to fill them,” Covington said. “With the hazardous pay increase, we’re still living in our budget set for the fiscal year.”
Trinity police start their officers between $21 and $23.50 an hour, depending on experience, Mayor Vaughn Goodwin said.
Starting pay for certified police officers in Moulton is $17.66, according to City Clerk Deroma Pepper.
“We lost an officer to Trinity last month,” she said. “He was with us 11 years.”
Sanders said his department has 25 full-time certified officers including school resource officers and officers in the criminal investigation, narcotics and patrol divisions.
“We’re optimistic we can fill the other three positions, too,” he said. “The increase in inflation and shortage of law enforcement officers not just here but across the country has been a challenge for us to recruit, hire and retain officers. The pay we are offering is not attractive compared to other agencies.”
Covington said top-out pay for the Sheriff’s Office is $46,795. “That amount isn’t even what Decatur is starting their officers at. Our officers are leaving for Trinity and Moulton, and they are losing officers to Decatur. We lost a deputy to Decatur last year,” he said.
Last week, the city of Decatur opened a police recruitment campaign starting officers at $23.72 hourly, or $49,358 a year. Top-out pay with the Decatur force is $75,105, police said.
Decatur also is offering $5,000 in bonuses if referred by a city employee, $2,500 after the probationary period and $2,500 after the first year of employment.
Last month, the City Council said the Decatur Police Department had 22 vacancies for law enforcement officers.
Lawrence County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said he was glad the commission could help the sheriff in his efforts to attract new officers.
“We never micromanage our departments,” he said. “Our concern, of course, is the bottom line. The sheriff will work within his budget that was put in place back in October. ... We are all in a tumultuous job environment right now. I know law enforcement everywhere has had trouble finding workers.”
