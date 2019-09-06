MOULTON — Three Lawrence County high school students were honored at the Tuesday school board meeting for scoring a 30 or better on the overall composite of the ACT. They are Walker Heflin of Hatton High, Patti Anne Smith of Lawrence County High and Marcus Carroll of East Lawrence High. Superintendent Jon Bret Smith presented each with a plaque for their achievement.
By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
