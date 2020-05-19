MOULTON — The Lawrence County Board of Education approved the termination of two non-tenured teachers and accepted the retirement and resignation of two other certified teachers at its board meeting last week.
The board terminated the teaching contracts of Victoria Jackson, pre-K teacher at East Lawrence Elementary, and Tevin Terry, science teacher at Lawrence County High School. Both are effective Friday.
The board approved the retirement of Vera Stanley, East Lawrence Middle School teacher, effective Nov. 1, and the resignation of Tara McAbee, countywide special education teacher, effective Friday.
The board also hired Justin Henley as a physical education teacher at Hatton High.
Teachers transferred were Alisa Pinkard, countywide special education based at Moulton Middle to Lawrence County Disability Center; Jennifer Ward, countywide special education based at East Lawrence High to Hatton High; Mollie Killen, Moulton Middle to Hatton Elementary; and Katina Crowden, Speake School to Moulton Elementary.
The board's next meeting is 4 p.m. June 1.
