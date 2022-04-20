Lawrence County school board District 1 incumbent Christine Garner said she's willing to question the status quo, while Democratic primary challenger Delandrion Woods said he would improve board transparency and communication with residents if elected.
Garner, 64, of Town Creek, will seek a third term representing the northern part of the county in the May 24 primary. She said education improves everyone’s life.
“Education is one avenue young people have available to them to not get stuck in poverty for the rest of their lives,” said Garner, who has a master’s in business administration and bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of North Alabama. “I was upset in 2010 when the board closed Hazlewood High School (in Town Creek) because it wasn’t very fair to our kids in northwest Lawrence County.
"If that didn’t happen, I probably would not have entered the political arena, but I wanted to make a difference in District 1 and ensure our children were being treated fairly.”
Woods, 29, of Hillsboro, said quality education for the District 1 children is at the top of his agenda.
“My No. 1 priority is educating our children,” said Woods, who has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology. “I will work to help provide every resource possible to make sure that they have everything they need to be successful.”
Presently, the schools in District 1 are Hazlewood Elementary in Town Creek and R.A. Hubbard High in North Courtland. Hubbard is targeted for closure at the end of the school year, a plan that requires authorization from federal District Judge R. David Proctor. Proctor heard arguments last week on the proposed closure of the school that has 147 students in grades 7-12. It is uncertain when he might issue a ruling. The last day of school is May 27.
At the Dec. 6 school board meeting, Garner cast the lone vote to keep the school open. Superintendent Jon Bret Smith proposed closing the school because of the high cost of keeping the 1A school open and more curriculum choices at either Hatton High or East Lawrence Middle School or East Lawrence High School in the Caddo community.
“I am not just a ‘Yes’ person,” Garner said. “I am not going along with an idea just because the superintendent wants it to happen. I want what is fair for everyone in the district I represent, not just the Black kids of District 1," she said. "I will do everything possible for the kids of District 1.”
She said Smith opened the virtual Signature School in the past three years and is wanting to close R.A. Hubbard.
“That money for the Signature School could have been used to keep Hubbard open,” she said. “When Black kids attend a majority white school often times they get ignored. Some kids need attention to keep from falling behind. If they are ignored it will be too late. Some need a push. I want to make sure the kids get the education and opportunities they deserve. It is important to have a neighborhood school where parents know the principal and the principal knows them.”
Woods, a two-term Hillsboro Town Council member, said communication between the school board and the public must be improved.
“I’ve always wanted to give back to my home to make it a better place and am passionate about the people and believe that education is one of the greatest tools that can enhance the life of people,” said Woods, a graduate of East Lawrence High. “I will foster communication/dialogue between the board, staff, teachers, administrators, students, parents and all other stakeholders.”
He said he plans to hold quarterly meetings with community officials and the public to keep everyone informed of what is happening in the school system.
“As a liaison between the board and the schools, I will bring awareness to pertinent issues on both sides,” he said. “I will clarify fact and answer questions that folks may have and do it in a transparent manner.”
He wants more young people to have a reason to live and learn in Lawrence County.
“Our children shouldn’t have to leave the county nor go to a certain school to get a good education. Everyone should be afforded the same opportunities and access to resources that will support all of their educational needs no matter who they are or where they attend. I will work to make sure that there are fewer disparities and more resources in District 1,” Woods said.
Garner, a 1976 graduate of Hazlewood High School, said sending Black students to a white school is not the answer to improving education in the county.
“I don’t think we have to go to a white school to get a good education,” she said. “District 1 kids deserve the opportunity to have the best education possible. That’s what I will continue to fight for. It’s important the community has a strong voice on the board.”
The winner of the Democratic primary between Woods and Garner will face GOP challenger Joan Collins Jones, who has no primary opposition, in the Nov. 8 general election.
