The Lawrence County school system is starting long-awaited construction projects at three campuses with a fourth that is currently over budget scheduled to begin in early October, officials said.
Contractors are prepping sites for athletic workout facilities at Lawrence County High in Moulton, East Lawrence High in Caddo and Hatton High.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said 10,000-square-foot indoor strength and conditioning facilities are being built at each of the three schools and should be complete by the end of the school year.
“The facilities will be for more than weightlifting,” Smith said. “The band will be able to practice in there. There will be batting cages for baseball and softball. PTO meetings, freshman orientations can be held there. They will definitely be multipurpose, more than just sports.”
He said the facilities will have an artificial turf-style floor with yardage lines marked off similar to a football field.
“The weight machines will be off to the side and take up minimal space,” he said.
At Lawrence County High, the new facility is being built behind the new gymnasium and north of the visitors’ bleachers of the football field.
Garrett Contracting of Decatur removed a portion of parking lots at Lawrence County High and East Lawrence High in the past two weeks and is preparing to create dirt building pads ready for concrete.
"We've been taking out unsuitable soil and importing construction-grade fill," said Garrett Contracting President Josh Garrett. "We should have the dirt pads ready by mid-September."
Smith said after talking with coaches and administrators plans changed for the three schools.
“Initially, plans were to put a weight room in the old gym (at Lawrence County High), but now that will be used for practice, physical education classes and JROTC,” Smith said. He said the weight machines in the field house on the west end of the field will eventually be moved out.
“Our plans are to purchase new weightlifting equipment for the conditioning facility and for the field house to be cleared out some to give coaches better use for supervision and whatever else they might need,” Smith said.
At East Lawrence, the new facility will be where a small parking lot now sits adjacent to the gymnasium and behind the home-side bleachers.
At Hatton High, Smith said the new facility will be constructed near the baseball and softball fields, across the street from the football field.
Two months ago, the school board approved the $3.77 million bid of Highland Wake Construction LLC of Foley to construct the facilities.
John Hitt of Volkert Inc., construction manager of the project, told the board last week construction on the athletic facilities is being delayed because COVID precautions are causing a shortage of labor and materials.
He said metal walls for the facilities are on back order and the first one should arrive in mid-November with the other two expected to arrive by the end of the year.
"Once we have the metal buildings, (the facilities) should all be ready by mid-May," Hitt said.
School board member Shanon Terry said the workout buildings will change the atmosphere around the schools.
“These conditioning facilities are going to be showpieces for the schools and the communities they're in,” he said. "Everything has gone up in price. The key is not to burden the system with more debt. We wanted to pay down some of the capital debt before we took on any more debt.”
The school board in May approved an $8 million bond that also will help pay for work on the replacement of the 1936 portion of Moulton Elementary, R.A. Hubbard gym expansion and Career Tech expansion. The board will also receive $5 million more from the state to help fund the improvements and the state money will not have to be repaid, Smith said.
The R.A. Hubbard gym work at the school in North Courtland will include adding 130 seats, enlarging the lobby and an additional exit door.
“The work will be done in stages,” Smith said. “We don’t want to disrupt the sports like volleyball and basketball that will need the gymnasium. The contractors will work around the seasons. It will be a little more tedious, and it will take longer to get that work completed.”
---
Moulton Elementary cost
Hitt said it might be Oct. 1 before any dirt is moved in the Moulton Elementary School project, which includes 22 classrooms and administrative offices.
Smith said the addition will go where the school’s faculty parking lot sits along Main Street.
“All of the infrastructure has to be relocated at the elementary school,” Hitt said. “The water, gas, sewer are all under the ground where the building will be.”
He said the job is pricing at $6.8 million, slightly over budget, and the board wants to rein in the cost.
Smith said by law, they can have the price lowered by a maximum of 10% or down to about $6.2 million without having to rebid. He is not sure where costs will be cut.
“We’ll most likely do some cutting on the cosmetic parts of Moulton Elementary,” said board member Gary Bradford. “We’ll get it back under budget.”
Hitt said the Moulton Elementary work is projected to cost about $260 per square foot.
“With value engineering, we’ll work to get it down to about $242 a square foot. That’s about what we’re seeing statewide, too, because of the labor and material issues,” he said. “We can’t jeopardize the functionality of the building. We can go no-frills, but we have to have the functionality. We will know more of the cost in the next 30 days.”
Smith said a $250,000 contingency fund to pave a temporary drive for car riders would likely be cut. He said the paving project won’t be needed.
Smith said most of the demolition of the 1936 portion of the school won’t take place until the new portion will be ready to move into. Hitt said the old cafeteria will be the first portion demolished, which is needed to complete the new infrastructure work
---
Coliseum demolition
Another planned capital improvement project is the addition of three classrooms and administrative offices at the Career Tech Center on College Street. The work will include demolishing the dilapidated A.W. Todd Coliseum, once a hub of sporting events including the annual high school county basketball tournament, the oldest in the state. The addition will be located at the coliseum’s parking lot, where school buses are parked after hours.
“Buses will be parked where the coliseum now sits,” Smith said.
Terry said the tech center addition is key to providing job skills for students.
“It’s going to be important in getting our students job-ready for those who are wanting to enter the workforce upon graduation,” he said.
Smith said it might be six months before the career tech construction begins.
"We hope the project will be completed within 18 to 24 months from when it begins," he said.
