MOULTON — Enrollment in Lawrence County Schools is up 61 students this year, reversing a trend in which the district lost more than 1,600 students in 19 years amid economic headwinds.
An increase in enrollment means more teachers and government funding, school officials said.
County records show that in 2000, the district had 6,180 students on a daily average, but that had fallen by 1,628 students to 4,552 last school year. As of Monday, the daily average was 4,601.
“We have better numbers today than we did two years ago when we had 4,578,” Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said. “Enrollment could be up another 100 students in two years.”
Much of the increase this year came in the three East Lawrence schools, which had a net gain of 51 students. Two other schools also had significant changes. Lawrence County High's enrollment increased by more than 30 students while Hatton Elementary's declined by 26.
Smith said he doesn't think the COVID-19 pandemic had a role in the attendance turnaround and may have reduced the number of kindergarten students.
“COVID-19 has caused a good number of students not to enroll in our kindergarten program,” he said. “I am hearing from at least a half of a dozen parents who are wanting their kindergarten-age students to experience traditional school first and with the pandemic they are keeping their kids away as a caution."
He said other factors have contributed to the increases in students.
"We’re getting students from some who were homeschooled, from church and private schools, and people moving into the district.”
Smith, a Republican seeking his second term in the Nov. 3 general election, said consolidation of schools in 2009 to save money, the closing of the county's 1,100-employee International Paper mill in 2014 and the defeat of a property tax increase referendum in 2015 were three major contributors to decreased enrollment.
In 2007, average daily attendance in Lawrence County schools was 5,611, a drop of 569 since 2000. By 2011, enrollment had fallen by another 418 students to 5,193. It tumbled to 4,757 in 2016.
Online learning
As of Monday, Smith said about 65% of the students this year are in traditional school with 25% in virtual classrooms with the remaining 10% attending traditional classes a couple of days week and taking online classes the remaining time.
“We won’t ever be going back to 100% or 99% traditional,” he said. “I suspect traditional numbers will go up, but I believe a lot of people have done virtual out of caution. I can see those numbers being 80% traditional and 20% virtual and blended in two years, regardless of where we are with COVID.”
Smith said virtual classes were offered on a limited basis at the Judy Jester Learning Center last school year and the system was looking into expanding the virtual option districtwide when the pandemic hit.
“We were headed down this road of virtual school already,” Smith said. “This just played into our hands even more so. We all know COVID-19 is bad. But some of the technology and programs we are offering we were planning on doing anyway. Hopefully, parents will see that we are offering things that we haven’t offered in the past. I don’t think we’ll ever go back to where we were before.”
He cited blended classroom environments as being attractive.
“Parents like blended because students still see a teacher for important objectives, but they learn virtually for the majority of the time,” he said. “Virtual hasn’t been offered in Lawrence County to elementary students before.”
Smith said the system will have 42 buses equipped with Wi-Fi parked across the county ready to be used by students and parents as early as this week. Adequate internet service continues to be a problem in many rural parts of the county.
He said the state is providing families with internet vouchers to help where internet service is available.
“There are plenty of public places such as the Lawrence County Public Library and local restaurants where parents and students can go for those virtual classrooms,” Smith said.
More state money
Outgoing District 3 school board member Beth Vinson has seen attendance numbers plummet in her 15 years on the board.
“For many years, we would have been relieved to simply break even with student enrollment,” she said. “Now with the additional students we’ll see 2.5 or so additional teaching units (funded by the state) in the system next year.”
Vinson, a board member since 2005, did not run for reelection this year. Republican Sabrina Barkley will be sworn in next month for the District 3 board seat.
Thomas Jones, the Democratic nominee for the superintendent’s job and principal at Lawrence County High School, said the turnaround in attendance is a positive sign.
Jones said the daily average enrollment at his school is up 31.55 students this year over last. Attendance at Lawrence County High, the largest in the district, is 620 this year.
“Some are virtual and that is helping. We’re encouraged our enrollment is on the way up, especially with the pandemic we are all going through,” he said.
County records show average daily attendance has increased the most at East Lawrence High, jumping from 348.9 last year to 394.95, an increase of 46 students.
East Lawrence Elementary School saw an increase of 15 students going from 488 to 503. On the same campus, meanwhile, East Lawrence Middle School’s average daily attendance this year fell 10 students from 409 to 399.
Hatton Elementary School saw its daily average attendance dip 26 students from 453 to 427, the largest decrease countywide.
R.A. Hubbard School in North Courtland, which has struggled with attendance numbers, saw a slight increase, going from 140 last year to 146 this year.
Smith said the additional state teaching units will be allotted per school.
“Additional teachers will go to the schools where they were earned,” he said. “Principals will make the decision how they are going to use them.”
Suzy Berryman, school board chief financial officer, said she is encouraged by the additional students and money coming into the county.
“Every bit of funding we get from the state is based on (average daily membership),” she said. “If ADM is up, our expenses are up, too. Transportation operation money is based on how many kids we have. If our enrollment is up, all of our state money will be up. That is money we will see next school year, not this one.”
She said it remains “too early” to tell how much that will be.
Smith estimated for each additional student, the BOE will receive between $6,000 and $7,000.
Berryman said the county school system continues to gain financial strength through increased sales tax numbers.
“County sales tax collections are up 12% or about $530,000 on the year,” she said. “And in August alone, they were up 17%. We are all hoping it stays that way.”
She said because of the pandemic many people are staying closer to home and buying goods in the county instead of shopping elsewhere.
