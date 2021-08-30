MOULTON — Lawrence County Schools will be closed Tuesday because of the possibility of severe weather and flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through north Alabama, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
Smith said the district will monitor the roadways Tuesday afternoon, and he anticipates schools will reopen Wednesday. He said to check the district’s social media pages for more information and updates.
