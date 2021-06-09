MOULTON — New air conditioning units, additional tutors, nurses at every school, more laptops and water refill stations are at the top of Lawrence County Schools’ proposed shopping list when the system applies for $11.1 million in federally funded COVID relief assistance.
Lawrence County Schools Chief Financial Officer Suzy Berryman said the system has until the last week of July to complete its application for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III (ESSER-III) funds, which must be spent on pandemic-related expenses. She said Lawrence County was informed two weeks ago about the $11.1 million total.
“It will be a little bit of a challenge for a small county like us” to compile a list of needs that are eligible, Berryman said. “We will be busy the next few weeks looking at everything.”
She said some of the ESSER-III funds will pay salaries of the nearly 30 high-dose tutors, who were hired with some of the $4.7 million in ESSER-II funds the district received. High-dose tutors are certified teachers who provide intensive one-on-one tutoring or tutoring in very small groups.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said continuing to close the learning gap and improving air and water quality at the schools are the main plans for the ESSER-III money.
“About 75% to 80% of the ESSER-II money is going to learning gaps,” he said. “With ESSER-III, we’ll be able to use all of the money. With everything we have going on, we’ll find a need.”
He said the school board is mindful of the tenure track when hiring additional teachers with the federal money, which runs dry in September 2024.
Smith said four elementary and four high school teachers are being hired to focus on virtual learning.
“Of our 4,600 kids, we anticipate only 5% to 10% taking virtual and blended classes,” he said. “Some of our high schoolers will be in blended. Some want to be on campus for science, math and sports. And many with electives, maybe history, social studies, may feel more comfortable taking those classes at home.”
He said the supply of certified personnel has been ample.
“Finding enough certified teachers for the programs hasn’t been a problem so far,” he said. “And through attrition, I don’t think we’ll be forced to have massive layoffs" in the fall of 2024 when the federal funding ends.
Berryman added, “We may end up finding other ways to fund teachers.”
Berryman said the restrictions on the use of the federal funds can be tricky. She said the system can’t add space to buildings with ESSER-III money but can make renovations falling under COVID-related costs.
She said schools can put up a wall to add a sickroom and/or nurses’ station. The system will have a nurse at each of its 14 campuses in the fall.
Smith said the aging Hazlewood Elementary in Town Creek, Hatton Elementary, Mount Hope School, R.A. Hubbard in North Courtland and Lawrence County High in Moulton are the schools likely to get HVAC upgrades.
Water stations which will allow students and faculty to refill water bottles will replace traditional water fountains in the hallways, he said.
“Some schools adopted (the refill system) at the start of COVID. It’s been better. There’s been fewer illnesses among the students,” he said.
Smith said he also is looking into more equipment and supplies for the career tech center.
“We won’t be wasting any money,” he said. “ESSER-III is a gift for our students. It’s about improving students’ learning and futures. In a poor county like Lawrence County, these federal funds are a blessing for us.”
Gina Baggett, federal programs supervisor, and Berryman said Lawrence County was the first system in the state to be approved for ESSER-II funds during the winter. Professional development for teachers and summer learning camps for K-8 students are covered by ESSER-II money.
“We had to make sure it was going for unfinished learning,” Baggett said. “We had teamwork on our spending ideas to make sure we were getting the most bang for our buck.”
Baggett said about a dozen school systems including Covington County in southeast Alabama reached out to her about how Lawrence compiled its ESSER-II application.
“Getting the federal programs department was a very important piece of the puzzle,” she said. “But overall, our teamwork, getting all of the players working together, was the key.”
Smith said the state superintendent association showed Lawrence’s ESSER-II application at a conference.
Berryman will be working on the fiscal 2022 budget soon. “This summer is going to be busy figuring out a budget,” she said. “It’s nice to have all this money, but it will be difficult with all of the moving parts.”
The school board approved the following certified personnel transactions on Thursday night:
• Resignations: Hannah Crumbley, Hazlewood Elementary teacher.
• Employment: Anna Hanson, science teacher, Hatton High; Jennifer Culver, English teacher, East Lawrence High.
• Internal transfer: Stephanie Welborn, counselor at Moulton Middle School to science teacher at Moulton Elementary.
• External transfers: Kendra Parker, principal at Speake School to principal at Moulton Elementary; Tameka Madden, principal at East Lawrence Elementary to principal at Speake School; Michael Hathorn, assistant principal at Moulton Elementary to principal at Moulton Middle School; Bailee Hathorn, elementary teacher, Moulton Middle to Moulton Elementary; and Monja Parker, English teacher at Hatton High to English teacher at Lawrence County High.
