The Lawrence County school system received $17,974 Friday from the county's recycling program.
The program has raised about $60,139 for county schools since it was implemented in 2016, according to Recycle Education and Outreach Coordinator Erin Logston.
She said the program was initiated to encourage recycling within the school system, among local businesses and in the community, while simultaneously giving back to the school system.
“The schools are very involved in this program,” District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said. “It serves as a competition for them to see which school can raise the most money each year.”
With recycling dumpsters at each of the county schools and over 100 recycling dumpsters at numerous businesses throughout the county, Logston said the program is expected to continue growing.
“We keep that money made through the year and give it back to the Board of Education,” Logston said.
The county's Solid Waste Recycling Department accepts paper, plastic, cardboard and aluminum for recycling at each of its dumpster sites. Material that is collected at each site is picked up from the dumpsters and baled at the recycling facility to be sold to companies dedicated to manufacturing recycled products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.