MOULTON — Lawrence County Schools students are now required to wear masks during indoor activities at all campuses, and one school board member said she wants athletic events to be canceled at schools that have suspended in-person classes.
The mask requirement, an effort to control a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, was approved by the board 5-0 Thursday and requires that masks be worn indoors at all school facilities until Sept. 17.
While the requirement takes effect today, the school system will not enforce it until Monday. Masks will not be required outdoors or if students and staff remain 6 feet apart.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the schools will have a soft start for the mask requirement today.
“We’ll provide a mask for the first few days if they forget them,” he said. “If any student is defiant, they won’t be able to attend school. I believe parents will want their kids in school.”
Smith announced Wednesday that Hatton High, Hatton Elementary and East Lawrence Elementary schools would suspend in-person classes until Sept. 7. Lawrence County High, Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle have been virtual since last Friday but plan to resume in-person classes Monday.
Board Chair Reta Waldrep said sporting events should be canceled at those schools that have been forced to end in-person instruction.
“If you’re going to shut the schools down, it should include all athletics,” she said. “If they can play, why can’t they go to school? You have football players on the field in close contact (incidentally) spitting on each other during practice and games. I think that defeats the purpose of trying to keep our kids safe.”
Waldrep, who represents the eastern portion of the county, said she was concerned that Lawrence County High classrooms were closed last week and won't reopen until Monday, but athletics were not altered. She said football, volleyball, soccer and cheerleading activities are putting students at risk of COVID-19 transmission.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Lawrence County hosts Hazel Green and Hatton High hosts Central-Florence. On Sept. 3, Hatton hosts Winston County.
Smith said there is “no perfect answer” to the athletics issue.
“If you stop football say for two weeks, the players will need to take two more weeks to get back in condition,” he said. “That is according to Alabama High School Athletic Association. That will essentially ruin the season.”
He said a number of senior athletes depend on a strong season to help them receive scholarships to play in college. “Stopping the season may keep these kids from going to further their education at the college level,” he said.
He said suspending sports won’t stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“The kids may be involved in activities outside of school, around the community, where (the virus) could be spread,” he said. “There’s just no perfect solution. … We’re doing whatever we can to keep our kids and staff safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.