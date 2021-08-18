Lawrence County Schools will use a recruitment firm to help it find teachers and administrators as the system feels the effects of a statewide teacher shortage caused partly by the highest retirement numbers in 10 years.
“The state of Alabama formed a task force years ago because they knew this was coming," Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said. "Teachers and staff are retiring at an alarming rate and people today are not getting into education like they used to."
Smith said he believes changes in retirement plans have been one of the biggest reasons for the teacher shortage.
Teachers hired after Jan. 1, 2013, entered a new retirement plan called Tier II. While the old plan, Tier I, required teachers to teach for only 25 years, Tier II employees can retire with full benefits only after they have taught for 40 years.
The shortage of teachers has forced school systems to hire more substitute teachers. Smith said that factors like pay matter when it comes to finding and keeping good substitute teachers.
“We have had trouble in the past getting subs to work,” he said, “So we’ve done things like increase pay over the past school year for our subs by $5 a day, and we want to gradually get it up to a good rate.”
Darrell Cooper, the founder and CEO of E3 Strategic Solutions, came to the Lawrence County Schools board meeting recently to discuss the teacher shortage in Alabama.
E3 Strategic Solutions offers a wide variety of services, but the main areas they focus on are strategic planning, funding solutions, and leadership development. Their goal is to establish a leadership plan to hire and train administrators in Lawrence County.
According to the superintendent, this is the second time that the school board has paid for Cooper's services.
He said last year they hired E3 Strategic Solutions for $4,000 to start a plan with the goal of hiring teachers and faculty. This year, they paid the firm $18,000 for two years of their services.
Both Cooper and State Superintendent Eric Mackey said the biggest areas in education that need to be filled are math, science, and special education.
Smith said E3 Strategic Solutions will be able to help Lawrence County Schools.
“I think anytime you get people prepared for upcoming positions, you know you have people retiring and things like that, I think that it is very wise to prepare for the future,” he said.
The Alabama State Department of Education has established a $3 million media and marketing contract this year with Big Communications in Birmingham. The digital communications agency will create social media ad campaigns to target young and aspiring teachers in the Southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.