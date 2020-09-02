Students in Lawrence County Schools have until the end of the day to switch between virtual, traditional and blended instruction, at which point they will be required to stay in their current learning format for the remainder of the semester.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said frequent changes between instructional methods take time away from learning and teaching. He said some students have switched between learning formats as many as five or six times since the school year started Aug. 12.
“At times we’ve had as much as 5% of the school swap (learning formats) in one day,” Smith said. “For every change, there’s issues with Chromebooks, there’s issues with rosters and making sure that they’re on the right schedule, and there’s classroom capacity.”
In a message posted in social media, the district said the frequent changes in learning format are disruptive.
"Simply, this is problematic for our teachers, counselors and administrators because it reduces our focus on teaching and learning,” the district said.
Parents should contact their child’s school before the end of the day if they wish to switch between instructional formats, according to the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.