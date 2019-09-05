MOULTON — The Lawrence County school board will remain conservative in its expenditures and budgeting for fiscal 2020, the system’s chief financial officer told board members Tuesday night.
Suzy Berryman said she projects the general fund will begin the fiscal year Oct. 1 with a balance of $6.7 million and will end fiscal 2020 with a balance of $4.8 million. The $4.8 million represents 1.4 months of operating expenses, above the state-required one month reserve.
But she explained the $1.9 million difference between the projected beginning and ending balances is misleading.
She said the system has already received about $900,000 in advancement and technology funds that are not included in the fiscal 2020 revenue and another projected $700,000 of Child Nutrition Program pass-through money staying in the general fund will make up the most of the difference.
She said a portion of the CNP pass-through money can be kept in the general fund if CNP has between one and three months in reserve funding. “CNP has been efficient with lunchroom sales and employee hours, and if they have over three months of operating reserve, we don’t have to pass through the entire amount they receive. The state allows you to reduce the pass through. Every system in the state does it.”
The overall budget is projected to be $50.8 million with the general fund total being $39.8 million.
Berryman said 79% of the general fund revenue or $31.4 million comes from the state.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the system is on solid financial ground and “we’ll be breaking even.”
“(Berryman) underestimates revenue and overestimates expenditures,” he said about the proposed budget. “Sales tax revenue was up 4%. That was a big financial plus. We’ll continue to be conservative on our revenue numbers and continue to work to decrease our expenditures.”
Smith was encouraged that the systemwide enrollment this school year is about 4,680.
“We’re not losing students, from that number last year, to the number this year. If it holds, this will be the best year we’ve had in 20 years. Since 2000, the trend has been we’ve lost 40 to 80 students a year. It’s not just us, it’s public education statewide.”
He said enrollment this year will be based on the number of students enrolled Oct. 1.
He said rural school systems are showing a larger decline in enrollment than city schools.
But the declining enrollment from fiscal 2019 cost the system 4.9 teaching units, Smith said. “We didn’t have to cut any teachers,” he said. “We didn’t fill some positions through retirement and filled some with internal transfers.”
He said he is requesting two vehicles for central office use at $45,000 total. “In the long term, the cars will save us money,” he said.
After hearing the 50-minute budget proposal, District 1 board member Christine Garner said she liked what she heard. “We’re about the same as last year,” she said. “As long as we have money to educate our kids, we’re good.”
In other business, the board:
• Hired Jana Byrd, Moulton Elementary School teacher and Jordan Selvidge, Lawrence County High math teacher.
• Approved supplements for 28 coaching, yearbook and scholar bowl staffs. The county’s varsity head football and basketball coaches receive $7,000 in supplements. Volleyball, softball and baseball coaches earn an extra $5,000. Band directors receive an extra $6,199 each. Assistant principals receive $3,319 each. Head cheerleader sponsors receive $3,000 each.
• Approved Lawrence County High Football Boosters to pay head coach Rich Dutton $1,267 a month including fringes, assistant coach Marty Hutto $1,000 and assistant coach Royal Carpenter $2,500.
• Approved Hatton High Football Boosters to pay head coach Denton Scott $3,390 including fringes.
