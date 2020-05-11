The Lawrence County school system will hold graduations on their original dates next week but will limit the size of the crowd and require people from different households to remain 6 feet apart.
The decision to proceed with graduation ceremonies came after the revised state health order released Friday loosened restrictions on gatherings, the system said today on its Facebook page.
Graduations for Lawrence County High and R.A. Hubbard will be at 7 p.m. May 21, a Thursday.
Graduations for Hatton and East Lawrence will be at 7 p.m. on May 22, a Friday.
The schools will release more details.
"We are thrilled we will be able to honor our graduates with a ceremony that represents their achievements," the system said on Facebook. "We want to use this time to thank all of our seniors for their hard work. This has been a school year that is different from any other in recent memory."
Lawrence County has had 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, according to the most recent Alabama Department of Public Health statistics.
