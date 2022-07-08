MOULTON — The Lawrence County school system is adding enhanced door-locking systems, cameras and at least one more school resource officer in an effort to provide a more secure environment for students and staff.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the district will install a key-card scanning system and additional cameras at entranceways to each of the 11 schools across the county.
“We want to reaffirm that all entrances need to be locked. One entrance per school will be for visitors,” he said. “We’ll be tightening those entrances up and make it all controlled access. We will try to make it as streamlined as possible, but we’d rather inconvenience visitors than risk the safety of our students and staff members.”
Presently, nearly all schools have traditional locks, he said, with staff members each having keys.
“We will be updating door locks,” Smith said. “Some of the systems are getting older and out of date. Initially, some places will have cards, but not systemwide. Scanning in (with cards) is probably a better system for us. We’ll be trying it out at different locations, especially the high-traffic areas.”
The district’s central office on Market Street already has the card access system and it works efficiently, Smith said.
He said the school board must vote to approve bids for the system.
Board chairwoman Christine Garner said she is certain the board is willing to spend the money.
"You never know what is going on in the minds of (these shooters)," she said. "We want to do whatever it takes to make our schools safer. I cannot even imagine what it would be like if even one of our students were killed."
Smith said he wants to get the new key-card system and cameras installed as soon as possible.
“We hope to start on it in the next month or two,” he said. “We hope by Christmas that we have something in place. Items will go out for bid and then they’ll have to be installed. The way society is going now in the public and in schools, we want it installed sooner than later.”
School Chief Financial Officer Suzy Berryman told the board about $135,000 of state advancement and training money will be used for the new card access system. Smith said if bids come back higher, local money in the school’s general fund will be used.
The card access systems come with additional security cameras that will be monitored from the principals’ offices as well as the central office and even law enforcement agencies.
Last year, the school system hired Stacy Rose, a retired Decatur firefighter and emergency medical technician, as its safety officer. Smith said Rose is analyzing security at every school.
“We want to do all we can before an event ever happens," Smith said. "We are going to boost our spending with SROs. We’re working with the sheriff. … We’re making sure our safety protocol is being followed, especially after the Texas incident then the Gadsden shooting.”
On May 24, a gunman entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and fatally shot 19 students and two staff members. On June 9, authorities shot and killed a man who was attempting to enter Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden.
Lawrence County Schools is budgeting $200,000 for SROs this school year, Berryman said, adding at least one more SRO. Brian Covington, chief deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, said the six SROs have been attending advanced training seminars this summer.
On Thursday night, some SROs were members of the Special Response Team, which was to conduct an active shooter scenario at East Lawrence High School.
“Our SROs have been rotating out going to advanced training, while we have coverage at the schools’ reading programs this summer,” Covington said.
Smith said in his 18 years in education, school safety measures have ballooned. And they are working. He pointed to the Gadsden shooting.
“That school was protected because the principal was very vigilant and realized what was going on and alerted the SRO and they took care of that,” Smith said.
Smith said he envisions the security camera systems at the schools being linked to the central office, first responders and local law enforcement agencies to provide remote access to the active scene.
“I think speaking as superintendent and as a parent, we’re all concerned now,” Smith said about the increased need for school security. “... We’re here to provide learning and awesome opportunities to make students successful in college and careers. But ultimately with society today, what has changed in the past 18 years is safety. It is the most concerning factor. It’s the ultimate responsibility we all have as educators.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.