Inclement weather conditions and icy roads will keep Lawrence County public schools closed Thursday, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
“Roads on the western side of the county are still icy in places and tonight’s weather leaves us in a quandary,” Smith said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s best to err on the side of caution. Safety of our students and staff remains a priority for Lawrence schools.”
He said students will not have to make up any school days missed this week because Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for all of the counties in north Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.