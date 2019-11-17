MOULTON — The Lawrence County Commission's tabling of a proposal to add $200 per month in hazardous duty pay for deputies and jailers beginning next month has Sheriff Max Sanders frustrated.
He said the proposed $8,800 a month won’t cost the county’s general fund additional money. The commissioners aren't so certain, and they are studying the proposal in depth.
Sanders wants the additional compensation for the 44 full-time employees who qualify for hazardous duty pay. He made the proposal at a work session Nov. 6 and two days later, at the commission meeting, commissioners tabled the plan.
Sanders said his salary budget can handle the additional $105,000 annual cost because he eliminated an administrative position in the drug unit and had a few captains and lieutenants leave when former Sheriff Gene Mitchell was voted out of office last November. He said changes he has made saved the sheriff and jail budgets collectively about $120,000. He asked that the supplemental pay go into effect Dec. 1.
“It won’t cost the county anything,” he said. “It will come out of the salary they already gave us. We’ve saved money.”
Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said Sanders restructured the department when he came into office in January, and “we’re not asking for additional resources. It’s in the approved budget.”
Sanders said the hazardous duty pay will go to 28 officers in the Sheriff’s Office and 16 correctional officers who work in the jail. The sheriff’s salary budget for fiscal 2020 is $1.29 million, plus $525,000 for jailers’ salaries. The overall jail budget is $1.2 million, Sanders said.
County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said he understands Sanders being upset, but a hasty decision would have been a mistake. He feels the sheriff’s request is doable if it stays within his budget.
“Tabling the motion doesn’t mean we don’t support their request,” Burch said. “It simply means we need more information and clarification. This is a big request which could adversely affect our general fund, which funds the Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, we need the proper information on how it’s to be administered in relation to IRS guidelines.
"However, since that time of the proposal, I do believe that we will be able to honor the sheriff’s request as long as it is within his budget."
Burch said he did not know if the issue will be addressed at the commission’s next meeting set for 9 a.m. Friday.
Sanders said he is “embarrassed” at the low pay rate of deputies and jailers. Both positions start at $13.09 an hour, he said. He said he recently lost deputies to a shipping company and another area police department.
“It’s not a pay raise for our staff,” Sanders added. “We just don’t want to be a training ground. It’s hard for us to compete with other agencies. Some of our employees are from Lawrence County, and they work here because they want to live here. I’m trying to make an improvement for the county.”
He said after deputies graduate from a 14-week academy, their pay is bumped to $13.82 an hour. Their next step raise will put their salaries at $14.55, Sanders added.
He said that pay still pales in comparison to Moulton’s police officers starting at $17 an hour and Huntsville's at $22 an hour.
He said Sandlin and he would not be receiving the hazardous duty pay.
Sandlin said the tight job market is making retaining officers more difficult.
“It’s a very competitive market right now,” he said. “This is all in an effort to compensate our employees, the recruiting and retention of personnel.”
Deroma Pepper, Moulton city clerk, said the city’s police and firefighters receive $2,400 a year in hazardous duty pay, the same amount Sanders is requesting for his personnel.
“Twenty-four times a year, 11 police officers and the six firefighters receive the extra $100 pay in their checks. The money is subject to taxes,” Pepper said. She added they each also receive a uniform allowance of $500 a year.
Morgan County sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said the county's deputies and jailers don't receive extra pay for hazardous duties. Beginning Oct. 1, Morgan County correctional officers saw a salary bump from $11.65 to a little more than $13 an hour. Starting pay for Morgan deputies is $17.03 an hour, according to Ray Long, County Commission chairman.
Sandlin said the hazardous duty pay would go to “any full-time employee (whose) duty or additional duty assignment routinely places them in positions to perform functions that are hazardous."
Sanders said if county workers were to receive a cost-of-living raise, the $200 a month hazardous duty pay would not increase.
He also said if a departmental employee was suspended, the hazardous duty pay would be prorated.
