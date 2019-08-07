One of the founding members of the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame and a former Lawrence County commissioner, has died.
Willard Floyd Shankle, who was also a bus driver with Decatur City Schools, died at his home on Tuesday. He was 73.
“He was passionate about the hall of fame and really enjoyed doing it,” said Wade Harrison, who co-founded the hall of fame with Shankle in 1992. The first class, which included Olympic great Jesse Owens, was inducted in 1993.
The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Parkway Funeral Home, and his funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.