Lawrence County's incumbent school superintendent wants to continue to improve school safety while his opponent in the March 3 primary election is emphasizing the importance of a stronger mental health awareness program.
Jon Bret Smith, 37, who is seeking his second term as superintendent, faces high school teacher Andy Bradford, 57, in the race for the Republican nomination. Both candidates are from the Hatton community.
The primary winner will face Democrat Thomas Jones in the Nov. 3 general election.
Both Republican candidates say the expansion of the popular career tech programs, improving academics and updating school facilities are high on their agendas.
“I want to see us expand career tech programs and continue our emphasis on academics,” said Smith, who is a former principal and teacher in the county school system. He said he is proud the Lawrence County system is now financially sound.
“Among my goals is to continue the progress we’ve made in the system in the past four years,” he said. “We’ve increased the financial reserve and have worked to improve school safety and the scores in the system’s report card.”
The system entered this fiscal year at 1.48 months in financial reserve. The state requires a one-month reserve minimum.
“I’m committed to Lawrence County schools,” Smith added. “My (two) children are in the Lawrence County system. I have a vested interest in our schools.”
Bradford, an American government teacher at Lawrence County High, said he will focus on investing in the future of the students.
“We must do this in three ways. First, we should focus on academics, where we identify and implement strategies that promote achievement by increasing expectations, rigor, and engagement in the classroom. Second, we invest in athletics. In a collaborative effort with the school board, booster clubs, local schools, and community stakeholders, we must renovate outdated (facilities) or construct new facilities," Bradford said. "I consider this a health, safety, and reputation issue.”
He said he wants to develop a plan to spend up to $250,000 per high school during a four-year span based on a needs assessment for athletics, clubs and organizations.
For his third initiative, he said, "We will work to fund mental health services, and particularly for the elementary grades. We will work in partnership with organizations that provide suicide prevention and anti-bullying programs.”
He said he will implement a leadership development program to grow leaders from within the system.
“This election is all about leadership, and specifically who can best provide the type of leadership Lawrence County needs,” Bradford said. “I will be the leader who goes out into all the schools in this county and engages with students, parents and faculties.”
The superintendent serves a four-year term and is paid $6,000 more than the next highest-paid employee when the superintendent takes office. Smith earns $115,600.
