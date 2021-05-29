An R.A. Hubbard High School teacher charged this week with allegedly having sex with two students in her classroom was found dead of a gunshot wound at her home Saturday morning, according to Lawrence County authorities.
Leslie Buttram Gillespie, 44, of 4890 Lawrence County 170, Hillsboro, was discovered in her backyard with a 9mm pistol near her body, said coroner Scott Norwood. He said the gunshot wound was being investigated as possibly self-inflicted.
He received a call from Lawrence County 911 at 11:31 a.m., and he pronounced her dead at the scene at 11:58 a.m.
Norwood said Gillespie's body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy because of the criminal investigation that began before the death.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said grief counselors would be available at the school today from 1-5 p.m.
On Thursday, Gillespie was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and two counts of engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Lawrence County District Court on Friday by Sgt. Wheeler Lovelady, the two teens, aged 15 and 16 at the time of the alleged offense, said they met Gillespie in her classroom after school hours in September and had sex with her there.
Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said Gillespie was arrested and brought into the jail by an investigator. She bonded out Thursday afternoon, he said.
Court records show Gillespie's bond was set at $60,000, $15,000 on each count.
Lawrence County District Attorney Jett said the rape and sodomy charges were Class B felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The two underage sex charges were punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The school system had placed Gillespie on administrative leave with pay Thursday while the investigation was underway.
According to the Lawrence County Schools website, Gillespie taught English at R.A. Hubbard in North Courtland. In December 2019, her first year at the school, she was named the school’s teacher of the year for 2019-2020. She was listed as the eighth grade cheerleader sponsor for the Chiefs.
In August 2019, school board minutes show she transferred to R.A. Hubbard from Hazlewood Elementary School in Town Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.