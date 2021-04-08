The Lawrence County Commission is expected to pass a resolution at its regular meeting Friday morning to follow the governor’s plan lifting the mask mandate, however, the commissioners are asking all county employees to wear a mask while assisting a citizen who is wearing a mask.
“If a citizen wearing a face covering comes to the courthouse for business, we are asking our employees who are assisting that person in close contact to show respect by also putting on a mask,” said District 4 County Commissioner Bobby Burch.
He said the majority of the citizens will not be wearing a mask after the governor’s approval. “But we need to be respectful to those who wish to continue to wear a mask,” he said.
