The Lawrence County Commission approved further changes to staffing to protect employees from the spread of COVID-19.
In an emergency meeting called Monday, commissioners voted 3-0 to require several departments to reduce staffing levels and allow employees to work from home until further notice.
“Each department director has determined the individuals who are essential personnel from day-to-day operation," Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said. "These employees will be contacted directly by their department head regarding their job duties.
"Other employees will be asked to stay home and rotate over a weekly basis, or work in a split shift as deemed necessary by the department director.”
County Administrator Heather Dyar said County Engineer Winston Sitton, Revenue Commissioner Brad Henderson, Probate Judge Greg Dutton, and Solid Waste Interim Director Kyle Pankey already had modified personnel plans in place, and the order became effective immediately.
Henderson, whose office employees 16 staff members, said he has cut crews into two 7-person shifts who split the workweek.
“We have an A-shift and a B-shift. One shift will work two days then the next shift will take over. We’re regularly sanitizing our office space and cleaning heavily between each shift,” Henderson said.
“We are still processing online payments, and I encourage anyone with questions to call our number, 256-974-2473. We’ve been able to assist those who are using PayPal or utilizing the website for the first time.”
Burch said the plan would prevent county offices from having to close entirely in the event that somebody on one shift becomes infected with the virus.
“I know none of us really want to see this occur,” he said. “This plan is in the best interest of the employees, it’s in the best interest of the citizens, and it’s designed to protect the safety and well-being of all.”
Commissioners voted to close the county courthouse and all other county offices to the public earlier this month. Lawrence County had its first confirmed COVID-19 case last week and was reporting three cases as of Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
