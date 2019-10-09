MOULTON — The census, additional state gas tax and mobile home registration enforcement are three of the topics on a town hall meeting hosted by Lawrence County District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey on Oct. 21.
Pankey said Sonny Brasfield of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, State Sen. Garlan Gudger Jr., R-Cullman, Lawrence Revenue Commissioner Brad Henderson and County Engineer Winston Sitton will be on hand to speak and answer questions.
Free to attend, the meeting will be at the Moulton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m.
