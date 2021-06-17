MOULTON — The Lawrence County Commission is restarting its town hall meetings on June 28 with Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, among five guest speakers.
Others invited to speak are Probate Judge Greg Dutton, District Attorney Errek Jett, Sheriff Max Sanders and Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. General Manager George Kitchens.
Hosted by District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Wren, the meeting also features County Administrator Heather Dyar and County Engineer Winston Sitton.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and the public is invited.
Pankey said masks are preferred and social distancing is required. He said refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Pankey at 256-476-3007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.