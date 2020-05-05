A 3-year-old Decatur boy died after a fire Monday that left his great aunt hospitalized, and a Town Creek man was killed in a wreck Saturday during a tragic three-day stretch in Lawrence County.
The fire occurred at a mobile home in the Trinity area, and Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood identified the boy as Samuel C. Blasingame, 2020 Woodmead St. S.W. The boy died at 9:30 a.m. of cardiac arrest after arriving at the Lawrence County Medical Center emergency room at 9:11, according to the coroner's report.
Norwood said the boy’s great aunt was in the trailer at the time of the fire and was transported by ambulance to the Medical Center in Moulton and later airlifted to the UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Norwood did not know her identity and did not know if anybody else was injured in the blaze. Her condition was not available.
The single-vehicle accident Saturday occurred near the Hatton community. Troopers said Howard Dwight Masterson, 54, was killed when the 1968 Ford Mustang he was driving left Lawrence County 236 between Hatton and Wolf Springs and hit a tree about 2:20 p.m.
Norwood said Masterson died of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m. He said Masterson's dog also died in the accident.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Masterson was not wearing a seat belt and an investigation is continuing.
The fire in the single-wide mobile home appeared to have started about 8:20 a.m., according to first responders and neighbors. The home was at 5801 Lawrence County 170 near Resurrection Catholic Chapel, just east of Lawrence County 217.
Norwood said he sent the boy's body to the state forensics office in Huntsville.
“There doesn’t appear to be anything suspicious. It's just standard protocol to order an autopsy in a death like this,” Norwood said.
The bedroom area of the mobile home was charred, and the kitchen area was damaged but not completely burned. The trailer was deemed a total loss.
“It was fully involved when (the Chalybeate Fire and Rescue unit) arrived,” said Chalybeate Capt. Jonas Hobbs. “It’s a very tragic loss for the families and community.”
He said 16 firefighters from four area fire departments battled the blaze.
An official with the state fire marshal's office responded to the scene.
“The cause of the fire is undetermined as of now, but it remains under investigation,” said Jennifer Bowen, spokeswoman for the fire marshal’s office in Montgomery.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said he received a call at 8:28 a.m. and sent three deputies and an investigator to the scene.
“We’re assisting the state fire marshal’s office any way we can,” he said.
Neighbors Lillie Gillespie and Benna Gillespie said the house burned quickly.
“The whole trailer was engulfed when I got outside,” Lillie Gillespie said. “It was so hot. Something inside then exploded and the windows and entire trailer flexed. If I could have helped, I would have. It was just so hot we couldn’t get near it.”
Benna Gillespie, who lives a few houses to the east, said she could see the fire from her house. “I saw it was red with fire. We gave the family water and clothes. It was so sad.”
Lillie Gillespie said the little boy spent plenty of time at the trailer with relatives.
“He played over here all of the time with our children,” she said. “I remember they were playing in the tree house out back and he must have slightly hurt his arm somehow. He just laughed it off. … I do know his favorite word was ‘why?’ ”
The Gillespies said the family lived in the trailer about six months and at times there were as many as seven family members there.
“You never think anything like that can happen,” Lillie Gillespie said. “You’re not promised anything five minutes from now. Life is so precious.”
Parkway Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Other agencies assisting at the scene Monday were Moulton Fire and Rescue, Caddo/Midway Volunteer Fire Department, Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department and ALEA.
