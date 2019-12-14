MOULTON — After buying a former union hall building near the shuttered International Paper Mill in Courtland in December 2017, the Lawrence County Commission now is struggling to unload it.
The lone sealed bid for the property came in at $15,000, $10,000 less than the county’s purchase price.
The county advertised the sale of the 3,000-square-foot structure with 1.564 acres at 16863 Lawrence County 150 and received one bid, from Richard Allen of Town Creek, County Administrator Heather Dyar announced at Friday’s commission meeting. The commission quickly voted not to accept the bid and tabled further action on the property.
County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch and District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool voted against the purchase of the site 24 months ago, but the resolution passed 3-2. Initial plans were to locate the county’s animal shelter, a satellite Sheriff’s Office or solid waste department there. Restrictive covenants on the site thwarted those plans.
At the time, the building and acreage were appraised at $60,000 and the $25,000 offer looked attractive to the commission.
Burch said the county’s taxpayers have the right to be unhappy about the purchase of the building. Even though the county has cut personnel and services, the county’s general fund continues to struggle to keep up with rising costs. Three years ago, Lawrence County citizens voted against an increase in sales and property taxes.
“I agree with those people,” Burch said. “I lobbied very hard against the purchase. It makes people mad. I’ve heard from a lot of citizens being upset of that purchase. They are asking, ‘Why do we need higher taxes when you do that?’ We didn’t need that building. You can buy elephants two for a dollar; that’s a great deal if you need elephants, but if you don’t, it’s not a bargain.”
District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove spearheaded the drive to purchase the building two years ago. Friday, he said he was disappointed in the entire transaction and plans for the building.
“First of all, sealed bids really don’t work as they are intended,” he said. “I expected a low number of bids. But it’ll take close to the appraised value of the property to get it, I really believe.”
He said the initial plans for the building “never came to fruition and fizzled out” and now “it’s best to get it off the books.”
“But we’re not losing anything on the building,” Hargrove said. “It’s not eating anything and we haven’t sold it. It’s an investment, and we'll just sell it at another time.”
The other two commissioners voting to purchase the building, Bradley Cross and Mose Jones Jr., are no longer on the commission.
Pool said in 2017 the commission shouldn’t be in the real estate business and on Friday said hiring a real estate agent might be the “right avenue” to help sell the building.
“We didn’t get a bargain,” said Pool, who made the motion to reject the bid Friday. “We really had no solid plans for the building at the time, and then covenants overshadowed everything. A real estate agent can talk to somebody who can use the building. They can get it out there where other people can see it. Not many people knew it was on the market.”
He said auctioning the property might be another option.
Pool said the commission simply made a bad decision to purchase it.
“Good stewards of the money?” he said. “That’s a big loss in several months if we were to sell it (at the bid price)."
County officials said in the past two years vandals took parts of the building’s central air unit and destroyed the front door. The door has been replaced, but the air unit has not.
District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey, who also oversees the solid waste department, said the vacant building is currently used as a storage facility for extra garbage cans.
“If we sold it for what we gave for it, we’re losing money,” Pankey said, because of the expenses incurred in maintaining the building. “We’re going to have to break even before we sell it.”
