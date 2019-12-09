MOULTON — The deadline for submitting sealed bids to purchase the former union hall building near International Paper in Courtland is 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Heather Dyar, county administrator, said the sale includes 1.564 acres and a 3,000-square-foot building at 16863 Lawrence County 150. The County Commission voted 3-2 in December 2017 to purchase the building for $25,000, originally intending to use it as an animal shelter and later as a sheriff’s satellite office. It has been only used for storage, commissioners said.
At the time, the building and acreage were appraised at $60,000.
Sealed bids must be delivered by the deadline at the commission office at 12001 Alabama 157, Moulton. The commission will open the bids at 10 a.m. Wednesday at a work session.
