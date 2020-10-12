MOULTON — The Lawrence County Veterans Celebration committee is looking for vendors for the festival on Nov. 7 at the old courthouse lawn in downtown Moulton.
Booth space is $40 each and $75 for food vendors. For more information, contact Stanley Johnson at 256-566-4410.
Proceeds support Lawrence County military veterans and the Lawrence County Chapter of American Legion.
