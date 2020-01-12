MOULTON — Abuse the community dumpsters and be fined or even go to jail.
That’s the message the Lawrence County Commission delivered at its Friday meeting when it approved tighter legal enforcement for violating rules regulating the use of 11 dumpsters stationed across the county.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to pass a resolution putting teeth in the county’s dumpster rules.
District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool, who has the dumpster at Hatton Park in his district, said getting tough with enforcement may not be popular but is necessary to thwart the growing problem.
“You prosecute somebody, and the word will get out,” Pool said. “If the penalty is stiff enough, you’ll get people’s attention.”
Now with 11 30-yard, rolloff dumpsters, the community program grew from dumpsters being stationed across the county just during spring cleanups and selected holidays. It was expanded about three years ago to a free service 24/7. Since then, commercial businesses, contractors and some citizens have flouted the rules, according to officials.
Of the seven dumpster rules, place no waste on the ground and no climbing into the dumpster to retrieve items are the two most violated, commissioners said.
The dumpster program is designed to keep citizens from having to drive to the county landfill north of Hillsboro in order to drop off debris from their cleaning projects. A round trip from southern parts of the county to the landfill is more than a 90-minute drive.
District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove argued with other commissioners Friday morning, saying he is tired of Caddo’s Veterans Park looking trashy and that he wants the community dumpster program ended.
“Pull the dumpsters and the problem is solved,” he said. He added he is studying the possibility of finding a new location for the Veterans Park dumpster. “I want Veterans Park cleaned. Get it out of the ball park,” Hargrove said.
He rejected Pool’s idea of installing cameras at the dump sites to catch violators.
“There is no reason we should spend any more money. I don’t want the cameras. It’s not our position as county commissioners to give the citizens anything,” Hargrove said.
He said putting extra responsibility on the Sheriff’s Office to patrol the community dumpster sites isn’t the answer either.
“We already have a short staff with the sheriff’s department,” he said. “I don’t want our sheriff’s department to have to patrol our dumpsters. They’ve got bigger things to do.”
Sheriff Max Sanders said the commission’s action was a step in the right direction to help curb the costly mess the abusers of the community dumpsters have created.
“I hate the trash and littering as much as anybody,” he said. “(My deputies) will check on them routinely if they have time and enforce the litter laws.”
He said he plans to meet with Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett to see what specific charges abusers can face.
The DA's office could not be reached Friday afternoon.
District 3 Commissioner and interim Solid Waste Department Director Kyle Pankey said the resolution was the right action, but he understands Hargrove wanting to end the program.
“It’s bad we have to make an example of people but for some people, it’s the only way you can convince them that we mean what we say,” Pankey said. “The bottom line is a substantial fine and possible jail time for these people.”
Pankey said after a recent media spotlight on the problem, he is receiving calls from residents supporting the resolution.
“They’ve been criticizing the dumpster divers and they want to keep the community dumpsters,” he said.
The residents pay $14 a month for household garbage pickup and the money also pays for the community dumpsters.
“If we keep the program and the problem doesn’t stop and the monthly fee doesn’t go up, pretty soon you are out of business,” he said.
Pankey said a solution to the problem is not as simple as it seems. He has had several people suggest his department add a pickup day at the troubled dumpster sites. But, he said, hiring another full-time driver with benefits and purchasing another truck with fuel, tires and maintenance will add about $300,000 to his department’s annual expenses. “The money is not available and not in our budget,” he said.
Pankey said that in fiscal 2019, his department spent $309,140 providing the free service to citizens. He said it spent $32,200 in tipping fees, $18,140 for fuel for the trucks, $53,500 for salaries, $13,700 for employee benefits and $170,000 for a truck.
