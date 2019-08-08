MOULTON — Lawrence County officials want residents of Courtland and North Courtland who don't pay for their garbage service to risk losing a utility service, but that'll require an obliging bill collector.
For the past seven years, the county's $14 monthly garbage service fee in those two towns was billed by West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority. If customers failed to pay their total bill, they could lose water service. But the water system has notified the county it will cease collecting the garbage service fee on Sept. 1.
County officials said Wednesday they want the garbage service fee added to bills from Courtland Utilities, which provides electricity in Courtland and North Courtland. That move is uncertain, with the Courtland Town Council expected to decide Monday night if the utility will bill for the county garbage service fee.
“We’ve piggybacked on utility companies for billing. That gave us leverage,” District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said. “If the bill was not paid in full, the customer could have their power or water service cut off. I guess we can pick up their can (used for garbage and remove it) if they don’t pay, but we’re not in the (bill) collection business.”
He said when he came into office in 2010, the County Commission was saddled with between $30,000 and $40,000 in unpaid garbage fees in Courtland and North Courtland. At the time, the Joe Wheeler Membership Electric Corp. billed CU customers for garbage collection. Burch said some Courtland and North Courtland residents opted not to pay the garbage bill from Joe Wheeler since it wouldn't jeopardize electric service from CU.
County Attorney Dave Martin said there are consequences other than utility cutoff that county residents could face if they don't follow the mandatory participation law on the monthly garbage collection fee.
“It’s required by law,” he said. “If they don’t pay the bill in full every month, they can be cited and taken to court where they could be fined.”
Martin said he would research whether the county can discontinue garbage service to the non-payers.
District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey and Burch said they approached the Courtland Town Council three weeks ago asking for CU to bill the garbage pickup. They said the reception from the council was lukewarm at best.
Don Sims, general manager of the water authority, said it discontinued garbage service billing in Courtland and North Courtland because Courtland Utilities said it would begin handling it.
Courtland Council member Farrell Hutto said the council remains undecided about the billing service. Of the $14 monthly garbage fee, Courtland would keep $1.15 per customer for administrative fees. That would provide the cash-strapped town about $600 a month in revenue. He said the town is researching the setup cost of billing.
“Personally, I am for Courtland Utilities billing the customers the garbage fee,” he said. “If that generates $7,000 a year for our town, that’s $7,000 we don’t have right now. We need every penny we can get. I think if they don’t pay the garbage bill, the county ought to take away their service. I don’t know how the vote (to bill for garbage pickup) will go.”
Hutto said CU is lenient with some customers who aren’t able to pay their entire electric bill each month.
“Sometimes it’s hard to get all the money out of the customer,” he said. “We allow them to pay when the money becomes available. That is better than people not having power in their homes.”
