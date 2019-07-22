CADDO — A Lawrence County woman died in a house fire Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Rebecca Kay Johnson, 40, Lawrence County 549, perished in the blaze that occurred about 3 a.m. Saturday, said Darwin Clark, assistant chief of the Caddo-Midway Volunteer Fire Department.
He said the state fire marshal's office is investigating.
This story will be updated.
