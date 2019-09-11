MOULTON — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a work release inmate who did not return from his job Tuesday night.
The Sheriff’s Office said Adam Christopher Bolan, 41, of Moulton, remained missing Wednesday afternoon. Bolan was in jail for possession of a controlled substance. He was indicted in August 2018 and sentenced in March, according to court records.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.
