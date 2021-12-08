MOULTON — Lawrence County commissioners could vote as early as Friday to provide nearly $2,000 to each full-time employee for working during the ongoing pandemic, but a method for distributing the pay remains undetermined.
Commissioners discussed paying employees between $8 and $10 an hour extra for up to 200 hours.
Lawrence County is expected to receive $6.385 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for COVID-19 relief, and some of that money would fund the additional pay.
During a 30-minute discussion at a commission work session Tuesday morning, County Administrator Heather Dyar Rose presented details on how the ARPA money can be used. She said she needed to talk with officials at the Association of County Commissions of Alabama to clarify issues raised by commissioners.
County Commission Chairman Norman Pool said he wasn't sure the method for distributing the pay will be determined in time for a vote at Friday’s regular commission meeting, but he sounded confident county employees would receive the additional pay.
“It’s definitely going to happen,” Pool said after the work session. “The vote very well could happen Friday. I don’t see three votes (a majority of the commissioners) going away and not doing it at all.”
Pool said part-time workers also would be in line to receive some of the ARPA money. “They’ll be included,” he said. “We’re just not sure of everything right now.”
He said he is leaning toward paying the workers an extra $9 an hour, or $1,800 for 200 hours.
Pool said he would like for employees to get a portion of the money before Christmas. County paychecks are issued twice a month. “A special session could happen if we get more information,” he said. “We just don’t have enough details yet.”
District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey said he favors rewarding workers with the extra pay, but would not say how much each employee should receive.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to give something to our employees,” he said. “Up until last year, it was a long time before they even got a pay raise. But I’m not in favor of tying up the money for two or three years.”
Rose said the money can be distributed to “low to moderate income” employees under the $70,260 salary limit. Employees making more than that limit are ineligible to receive ARPA money, she said. No elected officials can receive the money, either, she added.
Pankey wants a majority of the money go to county projects such as renovation of the old courthouse on the Moulton square.
Kelly Howard, construction manager on the courthouse project for Martin & Cobey Construction Inc. of Athens, told commissioners Tuesday he feels some ARPA money could be used for heating and cooling, plumbing and possible design of offices in the old courthouse.
“HVAC is where most of the money is spent,” Howard said. “It’s important to keep the air fresh so you don’t get stagnant air that could allow COVID in the room.”
Pankey also wants to see some of the money to help the Sheriff’s Office.
In early November, the Morgan County Commission voted to pay out about $2 million in employee bonuses — $5,120 each for full-time and about $3,500 for part-time workers — with COVID-related funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Morgan County is eligible to receive $23.21 million.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the county may look at premium pay for employees in 2022. Limestone County is eligible to receive $19.2 million.
