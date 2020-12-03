Limestone County dropped to "moderate risk" for the transmission of COVID-19 today after being in the "high risk" category last week.
Morgan and Lawrence counties remained "high risk," according to Alabama Department of Public Health risk categories released today.
Eight of the state's 67 counties were in the "very high risk" category.
ADPH releases updated risk levels each week based on data that cuts off earlier. Today’s assessment is based on data from the previous week, ending Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.