Limestone County Schools students became the first in the Decatur area to return to school when they began classes this morning.
Most other local systems also will reopen this week. Classes begin Wednesday in the Decatur, Hartselle and Lawrence County systems and at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy. Morgan County Schools start classes on Thursday.
Athens Bible School students, who also start back Thursday, are moving into a new 64,000-square-foot campus on U.S. 31 North, across from Athens High School.
The Athens school district’s classes resume on Aug. 13.
"We've had a great start to school," said Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk. "The halls are once again alive with student activity."
"We ran 132 buses, covering 9,000 miles, and transporting 5,000 students," Sisk said. He said a few buses that wouldn't start had to have their batteries changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.