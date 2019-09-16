COURTLAND — Lockheed Martin announced this morning it will construct two buildings and add 72 jobs to its facility in Courtland as it begins work on a $347 million Defense Department contract for the development of long-range hypersonic weapons.
Gov. Kay Ivey and other state, federal and company officials attended a groundbreaking for the project today.
The Courtland buildings, at 77,000 square feet, will be for the assembly, integration and testing of the hypersonic weapons program.
“Both Courtland and Huntsville will gain new jobs, which is always welcome news," Ivey said. "I am proud and confident that Alabamians will help advance Lockheed Martin’s goals as we begin working towards the advancements of the future.”
The company said it will locate the management and engineering workforce for these programs in Huntsville, where another 200 jobs will be added.
“On behalf of Lockheed Martin, we are honored to expand our presence in northern Alabama and watch as the next cohort of innovators take advanced defense technology to levels we once thought were impossible,” said Scott Keller, vice president and general manager for Strategic and Missile Defense for Lockheed Martin.
Hypersonic weapons are designed to travel at speeds of at least Mach 5, and the contract awarded to Lockheed Martin includes development of mobile launchers.
"This land-based, truck-launched system is armed with hypersonic missiles that can travel well over 3,800 miles per hour," Army Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood, director of Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, wrote this month. "They can reach the top of the Earth's atmosphere and remain just beyond the range of air and missile defense systems until they are ready to strike, and by then it's too late to react. Extremely accurate, ultrafast, maneuverable and survivable, hypersonics can strike anywhere in the world within minutes."
Thurgood said the hypersonic weapons should be ready for deployment by 2023.
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, attended the groundbreaking and said the goal of the weapons is to prevent war.
"I want our adversaries to be terrified by the hypersonic weapons they will soon face from the U.S. Army, the Navy, and the Air Force. If our enemies are terrified, they will hesitate to start wars, and that of course, is exactly what we prefer," Aderholt said. “But if a war is started, the work being done by this civilian and military partnership in Alabama, as seen here today, will help us make it a short war, and one which ends on our terms."
Lockheed officials declined to specify the amount of the investment in the Courtland facility or the pay of the new workers, who will be hired over the next three years.
Officials said science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs will be essential in local school systems, and that an apprenticeship program will be developed that allows students to get jobs at the new facility directly out of high school.
