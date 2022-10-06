COURTLAND — Local author and historian Peggy Towns is convinced that very few know about Delia Logwood, a “free woman of color” who was one of Courtland’s first prominent citizens.
That’s why on Saturday, she will step into Logwood’s footsteps and “play the part of Delia as best I can” during a festival to tell the stories and celebrate the lives of former slaves, their descendants and the growth of the Black community in the Courtland area.
The event, which is titled “The Hill,” will be at the former R.A. Hubbard School beginning at 3 p.m., committee member Felecia Williams said.
“We’re going to look back to people who were brought here as slaves,” she said, adding that a big part of the program will focus on the North Alabama Baptist Academy and the late Richard Alexander Hubbard.
The academy was founded in 1896 for the purposes of training preachers and educating former slaves and their children. The first building was rebuilt after it burned in 1928 and was the first high school site for Blacks in Lawrence County.
“The academy was the center of the community and a place where Black people from all over Lawrence County received training,” Williams said.
Long before the academy opened, however, Blacks were already playing a role in Courtland’s history and none were having a bigger impact than Logwood, said Towns, who learned about Logwood while researching her book “Duty Driven, The Plight of North Alabama’s African Americans During the Civil War.”
She said Logwood filed a Southern Commission Claim, which contained information about her life in Courtland during the Civil War. According to the claim, Confederate soldiers rented Logwood’s pasture, and Union forces used her home for their headquarters when the occupied the area.
Towns said these “historical nuggets” made her want to know more about Logwood, so for about a decade, she has pieced together the life of the woman she said had “a lot of grit and tenacity.”
Logwood, she learned, was the daughter of a slave and Matthew Clay, a wealthy lawyer and planter who represented Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives. In her claim, Logwood said she was made free “by the will of my master and father, Matt Clay of Virginia, when I was 18 years of age and an amount of money put in the hands of Edgar Swoope as my guardian to be given me when married.”
Towns confirmed that Logwood’s story was true when she found a copy of Clay’s will. Clay died in 1815, and according to his will, Logwood was one of three mixed-race girls his executors were to take from the state of Virginia and enable to be “emancipated, clothed, boarded and schooled until they were eighteen years of age.”
His will also directed that the three “mixed-race girls,” who were all about 8 years old, receive “from my estate five-hundred dollars and a good suit of clothes of the value of fifty dollars, which I give to them and their heirs.”
Logwood landed in Courtland, purchased land near the town square and constructed “a good, substantial two-story frame” home with the money she received from her father’s estate. She also married Daniel Logwood when he was a slave, but eventually purchased his freedom for $535.
The Logwoods were a rare family that lived as “free people of color” before the Civil War in Lawrence County. They also owned the operated a “mercantile business” near the railroad tracks in Courtland.
In her claim, Logwood said she was “loyal to the Union” during the Civil War, but lost a substantial amount of her property and wealth to forces on both sides of the war. Her husband died on Oct. 30, 1866, leaving her to raise seven children. By 1880, she was living with her son who was a second-generation Courtland merchant.
Delia Logwood died in 1893 and is buried under a large tombstone in Greenwood Cemetery in Birmingham.
In the same year that Logwood’s three lots and home sold at public auction, church leaders started construction of the academy. The school thrived, and by 1924, had almost 250 students.
R.A. Hubbard was among its early students when the academy served students in grades 7-11. After earning his bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University, Hubbard returned to the academy as a teacher and expanded class offerings for students through grade 12.
“You can’t talk about contributions to the Black community without talking about Mr. Hubbard,” Williams said.
Hubbard worked in education from 1928-1971 and ran unsuccessfully for the Lawrence County school board in 1974 after he retired. The school system named R.A. Hubbard in his honor in 1982. He died in 1994.
