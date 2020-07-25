A Madison man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident near Hillsboro in Lawrence County, according to state troopers.
Logan David McDonald, 24, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup west on Alabama 24 at 11:40 a.m. When the vehicle entered the median at Lawrence County 437 and overturned, ejecting McDonald, who was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.
McDonald was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital-Parkway Campus in Decatur, where he was pronounced dead.
Troopers continue to investigate the wreck.
