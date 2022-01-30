Standing in front of 700 students at Moulton Middle School, where his mother once taught, Levi Smith shared his story of growing up the son of a drug addict. During the talk, Smith, with his mother Paige Barringer by his side, asked how many students had been impacted by the drug crisis.
“About 90% of the students raised their hands. The one thing I want kids to know is that they’re not alone,” said the 17-year-old Smith. “When I was younger, I thought I was the only one dealing with this. That’s a scary thought, thinking you are alone.”
To ensure no other child of an addict feels alone, Smith founded Making a Difference: From My Story to Yours.
Through the organization, Smith plans on traveling around Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi to share his family’s story at churches, schools and public events. When she can, Barringer, now three years sober, plans on being by her son’s side.
“When my son got to heal by finding his own voice and I got to watch him heal, that was probably the greatest blessing,” Barringer said. “I will do everything I can to support him and make sure no other family goes through what we went through.”
The family’s journey with addiction began in the early 2000s — the onset of the opioid epidemic. After undergoing an emergency hysterectomy, Barringer became addicted to the pain pills prescribed by her doctor.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, about 25% of people misuse and abuse prescriptions.
“All I remember was an immediate love for the way they made me feel, but I didn’t think I was an addict. I thought an addict was someone who lived under a bridge. I was a special education teacher and a coach in the community. I didn’t know anything about addiction. I had no clue the road I was going to take,” Barringer said.
That road, which lasted 10 years, led to Barringer losing her job, her marriage and her family. Eventually she turned to harder drugs, including crack, was arrested for a controlled substance and overdosed six times.
Smith, who was 3 years old when his mother’s battle began, remembers the first time he knew something was wrong.
“I was 6 or 7 years old and I came home and there was a foreclosure sign in front of our house. I was told I would be living with my grandparents. I had no idea what was going on,” Smith said.
In fifth grade, he became aware of the addiction his mother faced. Then he began to hear the whispered comments.
“The other moms knew what my mom was dealing with and they said, ‘This boy is never going to do anything good with his life.’ They told their kids not to hang out with me. That was hard. I felt depressed and worthless,” Smith said.
Obstacles finding a job
After Barringer’s arrest, she spent 21 days in a court-ordered rehab and lived in a halfway house for a year. Upon returning to society, Barringer realized the challenges recovering addicts and former felons faced.
“Even though I had an education and a degree, after you get in trouble with the law, finding a job, almost any job, is impossible. That, along with trying to feed my sons and knowing everyone was watching me would lead me to use again and again,” Barringer said.
Tami Reist, a neighbor of Barringer’s parents, served as an eyewitness to Barringer’s roller-coaster journey.
“Over the years I’ve watched Paige go from being a homecoming attendant and an educator to battling drugs. To see how drugs not only changed her life, but also the lives of her children and parents was eye-opening,” Reist said.
Three years ago, Barringer moved to a sober living facility in Cleveland, Alabama. There, she found the support to stay clean and Smith, who saw other mothers also battling addiction, found his voice.
“That was the first time Levi noticed I wasn’t the only mom. When he noticed other mommies were just like me, he blossomed. He realized it was OK to talk about it,” Barringer said.
And talk he did.
He appeared on “The Mark White Show” and posted the interview to his social media pages. His peers at Lawrence County High responded, sharing their stories of relatives addicted to drugs.
“In school I thought my family was not normal but, in reality, one in five people are going through this. Ever since I started sharing my story, I have heard from people whose parents are addicted and from parents who lost their children to addiction. This is so widespread, we need to talk about it,” Smith said.
Second Helping Program
Like Smith, Reist saw the need to speak about the opioid epidemic impacting all demographics and levels of society.
As president of Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association, Reist spearheaded the creation of the Second Helping Program. Inspired by Barringer, the program connects recovering addicts with jobs in the hospitality industry.
“We were having a problem finding workers even before the pandemic. We started Second Helping because I saw the improvements Paige made at the sober living facility and how she got a job at a restaurant,” Reist said.
Reist plans on applying for a Good Jobs Challenge grant, allowing one or two people in recovery to attend the association’s Flawless Delivery customer service training program for free. The program gives individuals an inside look at the workings of hotels.
“Every time we go and talk about this, it touches somebody. As we break the cycle of silence, we find there’s a lot of people suffering from this. If we keep pushing it under the rug, it will never get fixed. That’s why we need the Levis of this world — to encourage us to share these stories and see it can happen to anyone,” Reist said.
Smith’s Making a Difference organization kicked off a Turning Pain into Purpose tour in January.
“I want to go wherever anyone will have me and use my resources to help others. I want to reach out to people and help them find counseling for their teenagers or rehab facilities for adults. This is my purpose. I’m a full believer of whatever God puts in our lives, that’s what we go for,” Smith said.
The junior at Lawrence County High, who plans on becoming a mental health counselor, found his purpose while speaking to the students at Moulton Middle — as did his mother.
“I taught at Moulton Middle and that’s where I had to resign from. I am thankful I got to go back and talk to kids about saying no to drugs,” Barringer said. “I’m so blessed I got to teach for 10 years and live my dream. Some people never get to do that. Now I’m following God and living out my purpose with my son.”
To find out more about Smith’s organization, visit makingadifferencefrommystorytoyours.org.
