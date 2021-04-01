MOULTON — A Trinity man is facing three felony charges after pointing a rifle he was carrying at two East Lawrence residents and two Lawrence County sheriff deputies Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The office said Justin Cody Cartee, 33, is charged with first-degree attempted burglary, making a terrorist threat, first-degree receiving stolen property and four misdemeanors.
On Tuesday, the office received calls from along Lawrence County 327 and Lawrence County 554 about a man knocking on doors and saying he was being chased by someone with a gun. A second resident reported the man tried to kick in a door but later fled. However, the car the man drove to the residence remained at the house.
Deputies discovered the car was reported stolen from Hartselle.
About an hour later, the man armed with a rifle returned to the residence, where he attempted to kick in the door, deputies said.
The deputies helped the two residents to reach a safe place and confronted the gunman. When additional deputies arrived, the gunman surrendered.
On Thursday morning, Cartee remained in the Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $79,000 bail, according to jail records.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said the defendant has an outstanding warrant in Morgan County.
